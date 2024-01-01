rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232693
Cartouche from Salem Gate (ca. 1939) by Alfred H. Smith.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cartouche from Salem Gate (ca. 1939) by Alfred H. Smith.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232693

View CC0 License

Cartouche from Salem Gate (ca. 1939) by Alfred H. Smith.

More