rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232723
Bell, from Presidential Yacht "Sylph" (ca. 1940) by Edith Towner.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bell, from Presidential Yacht "Sylph" (ca. 1940) by Edith Towner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232723

View CC0 License

Bell, from Presidential Yacht "Sylph" (ca. 1940) by Edith Towner.

More