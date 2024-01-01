https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E. Humes. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232733View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2495 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1422 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2913 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2495 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1422 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2913 px | 300 dpi | 17.97 MBFree DownloadStern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E. Humes. More