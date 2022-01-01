https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243042Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaper texture badge png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 8243042View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2316 x 2316 pxCompatible with :Paper texture badge png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel. More