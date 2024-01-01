rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311291
Whiting's ledger papers (1890) by Bradley Will. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Whiting's ledger papers (1890) by Bradley Will. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8311291

View CC0 License

Whiting's ledger papers (1890) by Bradley Will. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More