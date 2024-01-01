https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311291Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhiting's ledger papers (1890) by Bradley Will. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8311291View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 546 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1593 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2688 x 5905 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2688 x 5905 px | 300 dpi | 90.86 MBFree DownloadWhiting's ledger papers (1890) by Bradley Will. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More