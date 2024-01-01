rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314212
John Henry Dearle's Cherwell (1885). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
John Henry Dearle's Cherwell (1885). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314212

View CC0 License

