rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314223
Poster calendar by L. Prang & Co., (1897) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Poster calendar by L. Prang & Co., (1897) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314223

View CC0 License

Poster calendar by L. Prang & Co., (1897) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More