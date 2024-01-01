rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314254
Prang's Easter publications (1896) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Prang's Easter publications (1896) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314254

View CC0 License

Prang's Easter publications (1896) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More