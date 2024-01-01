rawpixel
Art Goût Beauté, Winter (1927-1928) by N.V.F. Collée & Co's Rotterdam: Jean Patou.
Art Goût Beauté, Winter (1927-1928) by N.V.F. Collée & Co's Rotterdam: Jean Patou. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314315

View CC0 License



