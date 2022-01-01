https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8350485Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe New York Sunday World, Dec. 22nd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8350485View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 95.4 MBThe New York Sunday World, Dec. 22nd. Remastered by rawpixelMore