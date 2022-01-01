https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8374357Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian scholar woman, vintage illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8374357View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 45.46 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian scholar woman, vintage illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore