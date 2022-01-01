https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397504Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Waterbury, butterfly fairy illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8397504View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3400 x 3400 px | 300 dpi | 101.58 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3400 x 3400 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :The Waterbury, butterfly fairy illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore