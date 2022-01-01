https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397585Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Albany School of Fine Arts. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8397585View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 746 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2175 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4878 x 7851 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4878 x 7851 px | 300 dpi | 219.17 MBThe Albany School of Fine Arts. Remastered by rawpixelMore