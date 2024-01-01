https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow daisy png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8480091View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1832 x 3257 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Yellow daisy png sticker, transparent backgroundMore