Vishnu in Female Form of Mohini (1890) watercolor. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
Vishnu in Female Form of Mohini (1890) watercolor. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543914

View CC0 License

