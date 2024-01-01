https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543914Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVishnu in Female Form of Mohini (1890) watercolor. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8543914View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 990 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2889 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 5452 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 5452 px | 300 dpi | 140.43 MBFree DownloadVishnu in Female Form of Mohini (1890) watercolor. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More