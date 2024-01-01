rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543946
Pocket watch (1825&ndash;27) watch by John Ham & George Richards. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pocket watch (1825–27) watch by John Ham & George Richards. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543946

View CC0 License

Pocket watch (1825–27) watch by John Ham & George Richards. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More