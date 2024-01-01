https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic crowded print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8543952View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 594 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1732 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8575 x 4244 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8575 x 4244 px | 300 dpi | 208.28 MBFree DownloadAesthetic crowded print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More