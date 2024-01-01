rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543991
Composite balloon, aesthetic lithograph. Original public domain image by Peter Duval from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Composite balloon, aesthetic lithograph. Original public domain image by Peter Duval from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543991

View CC0 License

Composite balloon, aesthetic lithograph. Original public domain image by Peter Duval from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More