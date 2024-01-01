https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543993Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBritish soldiers wanted poster. Original public domain image by Alfred Leete from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8543993View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2325 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7487 x 11270 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7487 x 11270 px | 300 dpi | 482.86 MBFree DownloadBritish soldiers wanted poster. Original public domain image by Alfred Leete from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More