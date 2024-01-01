rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544135
Public Domain
ID : 
8544135

View CC0 License

Medusa (1854) sculpture by Harriet Goodhue Hosmer. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

