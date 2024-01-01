https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544157Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic iris, Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544157View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5956 x 4764 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5956 x 4764 px | 300 dpi | 162.39 MBFree DownloadAesthetic iris, Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More