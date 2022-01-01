https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Dainichi, the Buddha of Infinite Illumination psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8548138View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2058 x 2882 px | 300 dpi | 100.32 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2058 x 2882 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic Dainichi, the Buddha of Infinite Illumination psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore