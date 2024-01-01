rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8554414
Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8554414

View License

Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More