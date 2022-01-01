https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559046Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic passover seder plate psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8559046View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 524.46 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic passover seder plate psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore