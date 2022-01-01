Aesthetic Buddha head sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8560061 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3571 x 4464 px | 300 dpi | 140.56 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3571 x 4464 px | 300 dpi