https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8565452Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Itmad-ud-Daula tomb at Agra, India psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8565452View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3269 x 2238 px | 300 dpi | 123.97 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3269 x 2238 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic Itmad-ud-Daula tomb at Agra, India psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore