https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567127Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text3D gold stars mobile wallpaper, festive border backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8567127View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1688 x 3000 px | 300 dpi3D gold stars mobile wallpaper, festive border backgroundMore