https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567289Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue umbrella collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8567289View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3222 x 3222 px | 300 dpi | 62.28 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3222 x 3222 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Blue umbrella collage element, isolated image psdMore