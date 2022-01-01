https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8587771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage fruit tree illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8587771View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3112 x 2223 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3112 x 2223 px | 300 dpi | 39.62 MBAesthetic vintage fruit tree illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore