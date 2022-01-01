https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624277Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage rose bouquet psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8624277View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2464 x 3696 px | 300 dpi | 84.63 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2464 x 3696 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic vintage rose bouquet psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More