https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627081
Dr. Spurzheim--divisions of the organs of phrenology marked externally (1834) by Pendleton's Lithography. Original public…
Dr. Spurzheim--divisions of the organs of phrenology marked externally (1834) by Pendleton's Lithography. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8627081

More