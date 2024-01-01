https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627081Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDr. Spurzheim--divisions of the organs of phrenology marked externally (1834) by Pendleton's Lithography. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627081View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2446 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5561 x 7957 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5561 x 7957 px | 300 dpi | 253.23 MBFree DownloadDr. Spurzheim--divisions of the organs of phrenology marked externally (1834) by Pendleton's Lithography. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More