https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627116Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHen & chickens (1901). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627116View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 726 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2117 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9981 x 6036 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9981 x 6036 px | 300 dpi | 344.76 MBFree DownloadHen & chickens (1901). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More