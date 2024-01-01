https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627127Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPorteur d'Amphore (1899) by Maurice Desvallières. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627127View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4604 x 6445 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4604 x 6445 px | 300 dpi | 169.83 MBFree DownloadPorteur d'Amphore (1899) by Maurice Desvallières. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More