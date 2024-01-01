https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue ceramic vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627212View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3685 x 3685 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3685 x 3685 px | 300 dpi | 77.75 MBFree DownloadBlue ceramic vase. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More