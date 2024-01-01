https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627215Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextL. Price, ancient Greek statue illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627215View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2777 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6663 x 8399 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6663 x 8399 px | 300 dpi | 320.26 MBFree DownloadL. Price, ancient Greek statue illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More