Plymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
8627273

