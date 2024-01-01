https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCow weathervane (1870). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627318View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4568 x 3264 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4568 x 3264 px | 300 dpi | 42.7 MBFree DownloadCow weathervane (1870). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More