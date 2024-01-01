rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627318
Cow weathervane (1870). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cow weathervane (1870). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627318

View License

Cow weathervane (1870). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More