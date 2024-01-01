https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627335Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOntwerp boekomslag "Contemporary Dutch Art" (1933) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627335View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 924 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2696 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4460 x 5790 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4460 x 5790 px | 300 dpi | 147.81 MBFree DownloadOntwerp boekomslag "Contemporary Dutch Art" (1933) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More