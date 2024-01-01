rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627535
Elephant on Wheels (1905). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627535

View License

