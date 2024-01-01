rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627541
Rosebud (1905) vintage woman portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rosebud (1905) vintage woman portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627541

View License

Rosebud (1905) vintage woman portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More