rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627569
Marie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Marie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627569

View License

Marie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More