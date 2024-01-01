https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627589Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDutch flower seller (1906). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627589View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3482 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6802 x 6837 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6802 x 6837 px | 300 dpi | 266.15 MBFree DownloadDutch flower seller (1906). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More