https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Chromatic scale of colors (1890) by Marcius Willson and N.A. Calkins. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627644View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 827 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2413 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6766 x 9812 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6766 x 9812 px | 300 dpi | 379.92 MBFree DownloadThe Chromatic scale of colors (1890) by Marcius Willson and N.A. Calkins. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More