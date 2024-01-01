https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627657Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFor Christ and the church (1893) by United Society of Christian Endeavor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627657View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 432 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8944 x 3219 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8944 x 3219 px | 300 dpi | 164.78 MBFree DownloadFor Christ and the church (1893) by United Society of Christian Endeavor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More