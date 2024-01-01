rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627657
For Christ and the church (1893) by United Society of Christian Endeavor. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

For Christ and the church (1893) by United Society of Christian Endeavor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627657

View License

For Christ and the church (1893) by United Society of Christian Endeavor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More