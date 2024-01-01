rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Three men in coats with U.S. Capitol building (1903). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Three men in coats with U.S. Capitol building (1903). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8627675

Three men in coats with U.S. Capitol building (1903). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

