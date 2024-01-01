https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627675Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree men in coats with U.S. Capitol building (1903). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627675View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5980 x 7474 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5980 x 7474 px | 300 dpi | 255.78 MBFree DownloadThree men in coats with U.S. Capitol building (1903). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More