https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627691Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA jolly dog (1878) by Currier & Ives. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627691View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 902 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2630 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4294 x 5714 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4294 x 5714 px | 300 dpi | 140.43 MBFree DownloadA jolly dog (1878) by Currier & Ives. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More