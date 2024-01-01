https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627727Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRestoration Drawing: Main Doorway and Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W.R. Taylor. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627727View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 938 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2736 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3202 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3202 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 75.08 MBFree DownloadRestoration Drawing: Main Doorway and Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W.R. Taylor. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More