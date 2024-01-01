rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627727
Restoration Drawing: Main Doorway and Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W.R. Taylor. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Restoration Drawing: Main Doorway and Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W.R. Taylor. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627727

View License

