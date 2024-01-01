rawpixel
Madonna and Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Mary Magdalene and Catherine of Alexandria with Angels (1340) by…
Madonna and Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Mary Magdalene and Catherine of Alexandria with Angels (1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

