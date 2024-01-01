https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng red landline telephone sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8627792View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1035 x 1839 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png red landline telephone sticker, transparent backgroundMore