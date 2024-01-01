https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628005Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCandy cane isolated psd MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8628005View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3724 x 2660 px | 300 dpi | 81.68 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3724 x 2660 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Candy cane isolated psd More